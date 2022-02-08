Mechanicville man admits to possessing meth

BALLSTON SPA — A Mechanicville man has admitted to possessing methamphetamine.
Dean J. Atwell, 33, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Friday to a felony count of third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Atwell was arrested in Corinth by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 18 after he was found in possession of about 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine that was individually packaged for sale. He was also found to have several Suboxone strips that were not prescribed to him.
Atwell is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.