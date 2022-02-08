 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mechanicville man admits to possessing meth

  • 0
Dean J. Atwell

Atwell

BALLSTON SPA — A Mechanicville man has admitted to possessing methamphetamine.

Dean J. Atwell, 33, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Friday to a felony count of third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Atwell was arrested in Corinth by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 18 after he was found in possession of about 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine that was individually packaged for sale. He was also found to have several Suboxone strips that were not prescribed to him.

Atwell is scheduled to be sentenced on April 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News