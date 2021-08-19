Mechanicville man accused of using employer's credit card to make personal purchases

WILTON — A Mechanicville man was arrested Wednesday after police said he used his employer’s credit card to make more than $9,000 worth of personal purchases.

David M. Perkins, 50, was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny. Police said he used the card issued to him by the Wilton-based April Fresh Cleaning to make the purchases. The company discovered the charges while he was on leave from the business, according to a news release.