Mayfield man sentenced to 5 years in prison for Lake George burglary

LAKE GEORGE — A Fulton County man was sentenced in Warren County Court on Wednesday to 5 years in prison for stealing property from a person’s motel room in Lake George.

Shane R. Smykla, 27, of Mayfield was arrested on May 21, 2021 after police said he was one of two men who forced their way into a room at Casanova’s Cove.

The occupant was not in the room at the time but returned to find the men there.

Smykla pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second-degree burglary. He also must serve 5 years of post-release supervision.

