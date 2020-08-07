You have permission to edit this article.
Mattress-pad caper ends in charges
Mattress-pad caper ends in charges

QUEENSBURY — Two Warrensburg residents are facing felony burglary charges for allegedly stealing more than $300 in mattress pads from a local Walmart. 

Joshua Briggs, 25, and Hannah Arsenault, 29, were arrested Thursday after State Police responded at about 8:20 p.m. to a trespass in progress at the Walmart on Route 9.

An investigation revealed the pair had stolen more than $300 in mattress pads from the store, police said.

The pair fled on foot, but were located on Sweet Road in Queensbury.

Both face felony burglary charges.

Police said Arsenault was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. 

The pair was sent to Warren County Jail, pending arraignment. 

