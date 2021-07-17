Massena woman receives 2 years in prison on drug charges

QUEENSBURY — A Massena woman was sentenced to 2 years in prison on Wednesday for having about 11 pounds of marijuana in her car following a 2020 traffic stop.

Kimberly Euto, 35, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over on Corinth Road in Queensbury at about 4 p.m. on May 26, 2020. Police found the marijuana and about 5 grams of cocaine.

There was also a quantity of tablets of the anti-seizure medication Clonazepam, police said.

Warren County Court Judge Robert Smith recommended her for the “shock” drug treatment program while in prison. She also must serve 2 years of post-release supervision.

