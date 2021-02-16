 Skip to main content
Massachusetts man facing drug, DWI charges after Northway traffic stop
Massachusetts man facing drug, DWI charges after Northway traffic stop

QUEENSBURY — A Massachusetts man was arrested on Monday after police said he possessed drugs and drove while intoxicated.

State police stopped 22-year-old Adam S. Grzyb, of Dudley, for a traffic infraction just after 11 p.m. on the Northway in Queensbury.

When approaching the vehicle to speak to Grzyb, the trooper could detect the odor of alcohol, police said. Grzyb failed standard field sobriety tests and was arrested, according to a news release. Police said they also found about 2.5 grams of cocaine.

Police said Grzyb was taken to the state police station in Queensbury and he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%, which is above the legal limit of 0.08%.

Grzyb was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor DWI.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on March 29 at 9 a.m.

