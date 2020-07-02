Massachusetts man accused of setting company vehicle on fire with fireworks

CORINTH — A Massachusetts man was arrested last week for allegedly causing a company vehicle to catch fire by setting off fireworks inside it.

Thomas H. LeBlanc, 46, of 24A Sleepy Hollow Lane in Wrentham, was picked up June 24 on an arrest warrant for a charge of third-degree arson.

Police said that while working for Northline Utilities, he set the company vehicle on fire by lighting the fireworks, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

LeBLanc was extradited back to New York, where he was being held as a fugitive from justice.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.