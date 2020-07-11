Man with multiple license violations receives 5 years probation

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man who had at least 10 license suspensions was sentenced to 5 years of probation for an incident where he drove drunk and without a license.
Steven Lapelle was arrested in August 2018 following a traffic stop on Route 9 in Lake George.
Lapelle pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Thursday to aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.