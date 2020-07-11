You are the owner of this article.
Man with multiple license violations receives 5 years probation
Man with multiple license violations receives 5 years probation

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man who had at least 10 license suspensions was sentenced to 5 years of probation for an incident where he drove drunk and without a license.

Steven Lapelle was arrested in August 2018 following a traffic stop on Route 9 in Lake George.

Lapelle pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Thursday to aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

