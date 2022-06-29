Man with knife fatally shot by police inside Stewart's Shop in Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE — A man wielding a knife inside a Stewart's Shop was shot and killed by police on Wednesday morning.

About 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, two members of the Saranac Lake Village Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at the Stewart’s on Bloomingdale Avenue, according to a state police news release.

When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a man armed with a knife and a confrontation ensued, police said.

One of the officers shot and struck the man, who died, police said.

The male stabbing victim was taken to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

More information will be released when it’s available, state police said.

New York State Police, Saranac Lake Police and the state Attorney General’s Office are investigating.