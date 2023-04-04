SARATOGA — A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly threatening someone with a machete.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at the Saratoga Lake Motel in the town of Saratoga at 5:26 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, Shawn M. Soderberg, 47, of Saratoga Springs, threatened another person with a machete.

Soderberg was arrested and charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of second-degree menacing.

He was arraigned in the Saratoga Town Court and taken to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond pending further action in the matter.