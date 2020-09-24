Man who stole from American Legion sentenced to 6 months in jail

QUEENSBURY — The man who stole tens of thousands of dollars from the American Legion while serving as building manager of the chapter was sentenced on Wednesday to 6 months in Warren County Jail.

Richard A. Gijanto, 71, of Queensbury, pleaded guilty in March 2019 in Warren County Court to felony third-degree grand larceny as part of an agreement with prosecutors. He was to serve one year of interim probation and begin paying back $45,000 to the Lake George American Legion Post 374.

Gijanto was allowed to enter the plea, but did not have to admit to the allegations. As part of the agreement, he paid $3,000 immediately and $550 a month beginning May 1, 2019.

He has paid back $7,900 so far and now will begin serving his jail term. Judge John Hall on Wednesday also sentenced Gijanto to 5 years of post-release supervision.

Gijanto was bar and building manager of the Legion post and also handled finances from 2008 to May 2016. The post closed and stopped hosting events in 2015 because of a lack of funds. New leaders who took over in 2017 hired a fraud examiner who discovered the missing funds. The matter was then turned over to law enforcement. Gijanto was arrested in May 2017.