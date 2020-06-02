Man who robbed Lake George bank sentenced to 5 years in prison

ALBANY — A Glens Falls man was sentenced on Tuesday to 5 years in prison for robbing the Trustco Bank in Lake George back in January 2018.
Nelson L. Gouge, 47, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Oct. 7 just before his trial was set to begin.
Gouge admitted to walking into the bank branch on Route 9L at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2018, and demanding money.
Prosecutors said that Gouge went to a line where a bank employee was standing, put a hard black case on the counter and handed the employee a note that said: “I have a weapon this is a robbery just put all the money in the bag think about you and your employees + friends,” according to a news release.
The bank employee did not have a drawer of money at her station, so she went to another station to get money. Prosecutors said she gave the money to Gouge, who put it in a bag. He left with $4,301.
Gouge attempted to conceal his identity with a mask and hooded sweatshirt, but enough of his face was visible that local police officers recognized him from bank surveillance video because of his extensive local criminal history.
He was located later at the Clearview Motel in South Glens Falls.
In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, State Police, Warren County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI assisted in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer.
U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino also sentenced Gouge to serve a 3-year term of supervised release after his release from prison. He also must pay $2,587 in restitution, which is the amount of money not recovered by police.
Gouge is currently serving a sentence of 6 to 12 years in state prison after pleading guilty in Warren County Court in an unrelated domestic violence case. He was accused of beating his then-girlfriend in that case.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
