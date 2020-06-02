Man who robbed Lake George bank sentenced to 5 years in prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALBANY — A Glens Falls man was sentenced on Tuesday to 5 years in prison for robbing the Trustco Bank in Lake George back in January 2018.

Nelson L. Gouge, 47, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Oct. 7 just before his trial was set to begin.

Gouge admitted to walking into the bank branch on Route 9L at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2018, and demanding money.

Prosecutors said that Gouge went to a line where a bank employee was standing, put a hard black case on the counter and handed the employee a note that said: “I have a weapon this is a robbery just put all the money in the bag think about you and your employees + friends,” according to a news release.

The bank employee did not have a drawer of money at her station, so she went to another station to get money. Prosecutors said she gave the money to Gouge, who put it in a bag. He left with $4,301.

Gouge attempted to conceal his identity with a mask and hooded sweatshirt, but enough of his face was visible that local police officers recognized him from bank surveillance video because of his extensive local criminal history.

He was located later at the Clearview Motel in South Glens Falls.