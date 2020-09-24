Man who put up penis statue pleads not guilty to indecency charge

WILTON — The man who put up a 7-foot wood carving of a penis on the front lawn of his Wilton home appeared in court on Tuesday.

Jamie Gagne, 32, pleaded not guilty in Town Court to misdemeanor publicly displaying offensive sexual material, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner.

Gagne put up the statue in protest over an ongoing dispute with the town over his workshop. Town officials have cited him for code violations and issued a stop work order.

State Police made him take down the statue. He complied and then moved it to his back yard — out of the public view.

Gagne told NewsChannel 13 that he would not accept anything other than an adjournment of the charge related to his statue.

Judge Matthew Coseo signed off on lawyers’ plans to give Gagne 30 days to show he is making progress on completing the workshop. He is due back in court in one month.