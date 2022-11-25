 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man who posed as substitute school nurse in Queensbury gets probation

QUEENSBURY — The Saratoga Springs man who attempted to pass himself off as a substitute school registered nurse has been sentenced to probation.

Thomas C. Dean, 22, was arrested in May after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Queensbury Union Free School District regarding a substitute aide providing fraudulent credentials. Capital Region BOCES and Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said previously that Dean did not work as a nurse with any student. His work had been limited to the middle and high school.

Dean was an approved teacher and paraprofessional substitute.

Dean pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Nov. 16 to one felony count offering a false instrument for filing. He was placed on interim probation for one year. If he stays out of trouble, he will be allowed to plead to a lesser count. He is due back in court on Nov. 15, 2023.

