Man who died by suicide after robbery, chase, had a wife and children

Burns said other aspects of the case remain under investigation including whether Streicher was attempting to commit "suicide by cop" or if he said anything to officers as they approached.

Burns would not comment on unconfirmed reports that Streicher had pointed a gun at police during the chase.

Burns said Streicher had not been arrested previously by their agency.

Police have the car in their possession.

Hudson Falls Police Chief Scott Gillis did not return a message seeking comment about the robbery portion of the case.

It appears that Streicher was having some financial issues. He owed about $14,600 in federal taxes, according to a federal tax lien filed in October 2020 in the Washington County Clerk’s Office.

He also owed nearly $4,600 in back child support, according to a state tax warrant filed in the office on July 8 of last year.

A representative from McCann’s Pharmacy could not be reached for comment on Friday. The store’s Facebook page said that the store would only be open for limited services from noon until 2 p.m. It would resume normal hours on Saturday.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

