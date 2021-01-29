Man who died by suicide after robbery, chase, had a wife and children

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls man who led police on a chase on Thursday before taking his own life was a married father with four children who owned an auto repair business.
Sheldon Streicher, 38, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the chase. The incident started at 3:49 p.m. with a report of an armed robbery at McCann’s Pharmacy at 166 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Police said Streicher entered the store and threatened employees with a shotgun, demanding prescription medication.
He then fled in a Hyundai Elantra and traveled north on Route 4 into Kingsbury and Fort Ann.
Hudson Falls police and Washington and Warren County sheriff’s officers assisted in the pursuit. The 16-mile chase ended when he stopped in the area of Clements Road in Queensbury. Police attempted to speak with Streicher as he approached the vehicle. He then shot himself.
Streicher was married to Amanda Ross Streicher and had three children, according to his Facebook page. He had owned Top Shelf Auto Repair, which was founded in 2013, according to public records.
Police have not given any information about any possible motive for Streicher’s actions.
State police are continuing their investigation. Trooper Kerra Burns, spokeswoman for the state police, said an autopsy was conducted on Friday morning at Glens Falls Hospital. Police did have the results.
Burns said other aspects of the case remain under investigation including whether Streicher was attempting to commit "suicide by cop" or if he said anything to officers as they approached.
Burns would not comment on unconfirmed reports that Streicher had pointed a gun at police during the chase.
Burns said Streicher had not been arrested previously by their agency.
Police have the car in their possession.
Hudson Falls Police Chief Scott Gillis did not return a message seeking comment about the robbery portion of the case.
It appears that Streicher was having some financial issues. He owed about $14,600 in federal taxes, according to a federal tax lien filed in October 2020 in the Washington County Clerk’s Office.
He also owed nearly $4,600 in back child support, according to a state tax warrant filed in the office on July 8 of last year.
A representative from McCann’s Pharmacy could not be reached for comment on Friday. The store’s Facebook page said that the store would only be open for limited services from noon until 2 p.m. It would resume normal hours on Saturday.
