ALBANY — A man wanted by Connecticut police for robbery and assault charges was captured by authorities in Albany.

Walcott police were looking for Temer Leary, 49, who was wanted on a warrant that included charges of theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, robbery and reckless endangerment.

Police believed that he may be in the Lake George area, where he lived for many years.

The Hartford Courant reported that he was found in Albany.

No further information was available.