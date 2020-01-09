Man tells jury about gunshot, dog death

QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls man who police said was nearly shot by a friend who fired a shotgun through the front door of a home last spring, killing a dog, told a Warren County jury about the dramatic confrontation Wednesday.

Shannon Gilligan testified that his hands were on the door knob and deadbolt lock when the shot went between them into the home. He said the shotgun blast came after he awoke to defendant Joshua P. "Marco" Marcantonio punching him in the face as he slept, after the two hung out and watched movies.

"I jumped up, hit him a couple of times and asked him, 'What the (expletive)?" Gilligan recalled. "He said he thought it would be funny to wake me up. I asked him to leave. He started coming at me so I hit him with a skateboard. He went out the door. I threw all of his (belongings) and told him to never come back."

He said he closed the door, and seconds later opened it to see Marcantonio walking back toward the house from his car with a gun. He said he slammed the door and was locking it when a hole was blown through the door, but avoided injury.

"The shotgun blasted a hole right between where my hands were," he testified.