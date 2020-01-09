Man tells jury about gunshot, dog death

QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls man who police said was nearly shot by a friend who fired a shotgun through the front door of a home last spring, killing a dog, told a Warren County jury about the dramatic confrontation Wednesday.
Shannon Gilligan testified that his hands were on the door knob and deadbolt lock when the shot went between them into the home. He said the shotgun blast came after he awoke to defendant Joshua P. "Marco" Marcantonio punching him in the face as he slept, after the two hung out and watched movies.
"I jumped up, hit him a couple of times and asked him, 'What the (expletive)?" Gilligan recalled. "He said he thought it would be funny to wake me up. I asked him to leave. He started coming at me so I hit him with a skateboard. He went out the door. I threw all of his (belongings) and told him to never come back."
He said he closed the door, and seconds later opened it to see Marcantonio walking back toward the house from his car with a gun. He said he slammed the door and was locking it when a hole was blown through the door, but avoided injury.
"The shotgun blasted a hole right between where my hands were," he testified.
He said he grabbed his cellphone to call 911 but it had been wrapped in aluminum foil, which Marcantonio had done earlier with his own phone.
Gilligan, 52, told the jury that Marcantonio was a friend of his son's and has a history of acting strange and believing unusual conspiracy theories.
"He's always out there. He thinks he's in the Mafia or something, he's untouchable," Gilligan said.
Earlier in the trial, the jury heard a recorded phone call from a prison where Gilligan's son was being housed in which Marcantonio told him he could get his sentence commuted "tomorrow" and get him out of jail if he wanted to.
You have free articles remaining.
Gilligan acknowledged he smoked marijuana several hours before the shooting, and he said Marcantonio had been drinking wine but didn't seem drunk.
Marcantonio, 30, of Glens Falls, faces charges of attempted burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and animal cruelty for the incident May 9 on Charlotte Street in Glens Falls.
His defense lawyer, Jeffrey Matte, told the jury during Tuesday's opening statements that Gilligan fired the shot as the two men fought. Gilligan denied that accusation, and DNA tests showed only Marcantonio's DNA on the gun's grip.
Marcantonio also did not tell police that version of events that night, as he said he didn't know how he had been hurt, and mentioned nothing about a gunshot before he declined to answer questions.
Matte cross-examined Gilligan about differences in his versions of events between when he was interviewed by police, when he testified before a grand jury and at trial. For instance, he gave different versions of when he grabbed his phone, and at what point he tossed Marcantonio's belongings out the door.
The jury also heard from Gilligan's daughter, Jacqueline Gilligan, who owned Sir Edwin, the dog. She was in an upstairs bedroom and witnessed part of the encounter between her father and Marcantonio before the shooting, and tearfully told of watching her beloved pet die.
She said she was asleep when she heard a scuffle in the room below her bedroom, and went to investigate and saw her father and Marcantonio talking in the doorway. She went back upstairs, and then heard a gunshot.
"I heard a bang and then I heard Edwin yelp," she told the jury.
She went to investigate, saw her father on his phone in the kitchen, and the dog ran past her to her bedroom, where it died in a matter of seconds. The dog had been hit by pellets from the shotgun blast.
The day's court proceedings ended with the District Attorney's Office resting its case. Testimony ended early because defense lawyer Jeffrey Matte said he didn't feel well, and any defense witnesses were scheduled to testify starting Friday morning. The jury could start deliberations later Friday.
It was unclear whether Marcantonio planned to testify.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com