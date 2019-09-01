QUEENSBURY — A Troy man was sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.
Ernest R. Jenkins, 30, formerly of Lake George pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jenkins was arrested in May after the vehicle he was in had more than 5 grams of cocaine and an unspecified amount of marijuana. He also was charged with a misdemeanor of criminally using drug paraphernalia and a violation of unlawful possession of cocaine.
Jenkins served time in state prison in 2017 for a felony conviction related to heroin and cocaine possession and was on parole until December.
He also was sentenced to three years of post-release supervision.
