{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Troy man was sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Ernest R. Jenkins, 30, formerly of Lake George pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jenkins was arrested in May after the vehicle he was in had more than 5 grams of cocaine and an unspecified amount of marijuana. He also was charged with a misdemeanor of criminally using drug paraphernalia and a violation of unlawful possession of cocaine.

Jenkins served time in state prison in 2017 for a felony conviction related to heroin and cocaine possession and was on parole until December.

He also was sentenced to three years of post-release supervision.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments