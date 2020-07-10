Man sentenced to probation in gas station theft case

QUEENSBURY — A man who was part of a scheme to steal items from cars at a gas station has been sentenced to 5 years of probation.

Brett M. Koon, 35, was one of two men who participated in a scheme in December 2018 to distract patrons at the Speedway station on Main Street in Queensbury, while the other man rifled through cars for valuables.

Two of the customers at the store caught one of the thieves taking a cell phone and vaping pen. They confronted the thief and followed him to the Days Inn. Koon, and his co-defendant, Lucas J. Kaplan, had been placed there by the Albany County Department of Social Services as part of its temporary assistance program.

Koon pleaded guilty in Warren County Court in July 2019 to felony fourth-degree grand larceny. He was sentenced to one year of interim probation, and on Wednesday Judge John Hall imposed the final sentence, with credit for time served. He also must make restitution and is barred from the store.

Kaplan, his co-defendant was sentenced in July 2019 to one year of jail, and must pay restitution.

