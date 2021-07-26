 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to probation for endangering the welfare of a child
Man sentenced to probation for endangering the welfare of a child

QUEENSBURY — A western New York man has been sentenced to 3 years of probation after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

Ryan M. Tait, 24, of Pittsford, was arrested in September 2019 after police said he sexually abused a child in Queensbury. He knew the victim, police said.

Tait was initially charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

He pleaded guilty in July 2020 to first-degree sexual abuse and was placed on interim probation for one year.

Since he maintained a clean record, he was allowed to withdraw the felony plea in Warren County Court on July 21 and admit to the misdemeanor charge.

Ryan Tait

Tait
