Man sentenced to probation for endangering the welfare of a child

QUEENSBURY — A western New York man has been sentenced to 3 years of probation after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.
Ryan M. Tait, 24, of Pittsford, was arrested in September 2019 after police said he sexually abused a child in Queensbury. He knew the victim, police said.
Tait was initially charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
He pleaded guilty in July 2020 to first-degree sexual abuse and was placed on interim probation for one year.
Since he maintained a clean record, he was allowed to withdraw the felony plea in Warren County Court on July 21 and admit to the misdemeanor charge.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
