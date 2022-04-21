Man sentenced to 9 years for burglary, grand larceny

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man was sentenced last week in Washington County Court to 9 years in prison for a variety of crimes including burglary and driving while intoxicated.

Jesse J. Tyrell pleaded guilty to felony charges of DWI-previous conviction, second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.

Tyrell was arrested last fall after police said he used a crowbar to break into the front door of the Railyard Restaurant on Broadway in Whitehall on Sept. 14. He took change from the cash register, lifted a 50-pound safe and took a $20 bill taped to the wall that was the first money collected when the business, owned by Michael Putorti, first opened.

Tyrell used that bill to purchase items from Putorti’s Market, which is owned by Putorti’s brother Fra Putorti, the following day. A Railyard employee cashed his paycheck at the market and received the $20 bill in question. Fra Putorti was able to identify Tyrell on their security system.

Tyrell led police on a high-speed chase that ended with an accident on Hatch Hill Road.

Tyrell was arrested a couple of months later for stealing tools from a home in Granville on Nov. 3 and offering them back to the victim in exchange for $1,000. He led police on another chase.

Tyrell was sentenced to 5 years in prison for the burglary charge and 1 to 3 years for DWI and 2 to 4 years for third-degree grand larceny. All those sentences will run concurrently. Separately, he was sentenced to 4 years in prison for a plea to second-degree assault. He also must pay restitution in the amount of $16,295.65.

