Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexual assault of minor

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was sentenced on Wednesday to 7 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

Ricky A. Whiting, 26, was arrested in December 2021 on three felony charges — two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and one conduct of sexual conduct against a child. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said he was acquainted with the victim.

Whiting had pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to the charges.

Whiting also must serve 15 years of post-release supervision.