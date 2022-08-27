 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for choking woman

WHITEHALL — A Whitehall man was sentenced on Aug. 12 to 6 years in prison for choking a woman and violating an order of protection.

Jones, 29, was facing multiple charges for a series of domestic incidents from October 2021 through January of this year, court documents showed.

In one instance, he texted the woman saying he was going to show up at her house. In another instance, Jones choked the victim until she lost consciousness. He also tried to get her to recant statements to police.

Jones pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to felony counts of first-degree strangulation and aggravated family offense. Jones must also serve 5 years of post-release supervision.

