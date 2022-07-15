 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for burglary, strangulation

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man was sentenced on Friday to 6 years in prison for multiple crimes including pointing a handgun at his ex-girlfriend during a domestic incident last year.

Devin C. Bryant, 26, was arrested on June 20, 2021 after police said he pushed the victim to the floor in the presence of her two children. He remained inside the residence for a few minutes before leaving, police said.

Bryant was also facing charges for another domestic incident that took place on Dec. 24, 2020.

He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in May to felony counts of second-degree burglary and second-degree strangulation.

Bryant also was sentenced to 5 years of post-release supervision.

Devin C. Bryant

Bryant 
