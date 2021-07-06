Man sentenced to 6 months in jail for making threats to kill police officers

CHESTER — A Pottersville man has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for threatening to kill police officers.

Frederick E. Knapp, 52, was arrested on May 6, 2020, for sending emails to a law firm in which he made multiple threats to harm members of law enforcement. Knapp said he was going to slit police officers’ throats.

Knapp pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on June 30 to a felony count of making a terroristic threat.

This sentence is to run concurrent with the two years he has been sentenced to on similar federal charges.

Knapp was living in North Carolina in 2019 and sent emails threatening to kill employees at the North Carolina Judicial Branch. In the messages, he said he hated cops. He accused police of entering his home without a warrant and claimed his wife was beaten, court documents showed.

An employee who received the threatening email forwarded it to their deputy director, who stated “this is the most extreme direct-threat email I have ever seen come through the public website link.”