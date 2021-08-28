 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for possessing drugs during Northway traffic stop
QUEENSBURY — A Clinton County man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison after admitting to drug possession.

Zachary Q. Burger, 34, of Ellenberg Center, was arrested on May 2, 2020, after state police observed his vehicle going 94 mph on the Northway in Lake George. During a traffic stop, a trooper found about 18 grams of cocaine.

Burger was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Burger has a previous felony conviction on a third-degree rape charge out of Clinton County.

He pleaded guilty on Aug 18 and was also sentenced to 3 years of post-release supervision.

