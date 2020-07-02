Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for allegedly trying to flush drugs down the toilet

QUEENSBURY — A Brooklyn man on parole for a murder conviction was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years in prison for an incident last July where three troopers were exposed to his bodily fluids after he tried to flush crack cocaine down the toilet.

William A. Calderon, 39, was arrested after a traffic stop on July 11 at the intersection of Media Drive and Luzerne Road. He was a passenger in a vehicle that did not signal when making a turn.

The driver was operating the vehicle without a license and a State Police K-9 alerted troopers to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Troopers were investigating whether Calderon was violating the terms of parole for a 2005 murder conviction by being out of New York City.

When he was being processed at the Queensbury barracks, he tried to flush drugs down the toilet that he had defecated in when he realized police were getting a search warrant.

During a scuffle with officers, the troopers were exposed to his bodily fluids and had to undergo decontamination.

Calderon had 12 grams of crack cocaine and police believe he was headed to Glens Falls.