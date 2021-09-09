 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for robbery at South Glens Falls motel
BALLSTON SPA — A former South Glens Falls man has been sentenced to 5 ½ years in prison for robbing a man at the ClearView Motel in February.

Isaiah M. Macuilt, 25, was arrested on Feb. 20 after the South Glens Falls Police Department responded to the motel on Saratoga Road just before 1 a.m.

Officers received a report that a 29-year-old man was robbed of his possessions by another man who displayed a handgun.

As police were interviewing the victim, the suspect — later identified as Macuilt — could be seen leaving another room at the motel.

Police said they found the gun and the stolen property, which included cash, in Macuilt’s room.

Macuilt pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to felony second-degree robbery and was sentenced on Aug. 20.

