Man sentenced to 46 months in prison for traveling to Queensbury to meet minor for sex

ALBANY — A Vermont man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to nearly 4 years in prison for traveling to Queensbury to have sex with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Robert McAdam, 49, of Rutland, had previously admitted in U.S. District Court that between Feb. 7, 2019 and June 16, 2020, he exchanged text messages with a person he thought was the father of a teenage girl. McAdam then traveled to New York in early June to meet with this man.

After the in-person meeting, McAdam arranged to have sex with the minor at a hotel in Queensbury, according to a news release.

McAdam was arrested on June 16, 2020 after arriving at the hotel. He had brought alcohol that he intended to give to the minor, as well as condoms.

U.S. District Judge Mae D’Agostino sentenced McAdam to 46 months in prison and 15 years of post-release supervision. He will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, including investigators with the New York State Police, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Williams.