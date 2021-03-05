Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for drug sales in South Glens Falls area

BALLSTON SPA — A five-time felon from New York City who police believe was a major cocaine supplier in the South Glens Falls area was sentenced to 3 years in prison on Thursday.

Sincere M. Johnson, 45, was arrested in December 2019 following a state police investigation.

Police believe he was selling large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine from the Budgetel Motel on Route 9 in Moreau.

About 100 grams of crack, as well as methamphetamine and powdered cocaine, was found in his room at the motel.

He was part of seven people arrested during a sweep.

Johnson was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, five felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor controlled substance count.

Johnson must also serve 3 years of post-release supervision.

Johnson has a lengthy criminal record for drug sales and possession. He was most recently sentenced in 2015 to a prison term of up to 4 years for criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the state inmate database.

