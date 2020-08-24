 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for Whitehall robbery
FORT EDWARD — A Cambridge man has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in state prison for a robbery March 25 at a Whitehall convenience store.

Nathan Kupiec pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Aug. 14 to first-degree robbery for an incident that occurred at the Cumberland Farms store on Route 4.

Kupiec, who was 21 at the time of the incident, displayed a knife and fled with an unknown amount of money, according to reports.

He was later located in Vermont.

Kupiec was also facing charges in Cambridge for allegedly stealing a purse from a vehicle at Cambridge Central School and then using a stolen credit card to buy cigarettes and coffee.

The disposition of that case was unknown.

