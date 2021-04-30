Man sentenced to 2 to 4 years in state prison for ramming police car

BALLSTON SPA — A Lake Luzerne man was sentenced on Thursday to 2 to 4 years in prison for ramming a Saratoga Springs police vehicle.

Dennis J. Lescault, 28, was arrested on Dec. 2 for two incidents that occurred within days of each other.

Lescault was stopped in his Jeep in the early morning hours of Nov. 26 on Spring Street near Henry Street in Saratoga Springs. When the officers approached the vehicle, police said Lescault sped off onto Whitney Place and entered the Greenridge Cemetery.

The Jeep circled around the cemetery and, as it attempted to exit, rammed the driver’s side of a marked Saratoga Springs Police Department car, according to police.

The car then continued toward the southeast area of the city and into Malta, where police stopped following it.

The officer was not injured.

Lescault was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Police said he led them on a chase from Malta to Wilton after fleeing from a traffic stop. Saratoga Springs identified him as the same person in their case.

Lescault pleaded guilty in January to felony second-degree assault for the ramming incident.

He had also pleaded guilty to felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanors of resisting arrest and driving while ability impaired by drugs for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office case. He received 1 year in prison on each count, which will run concurrently with the assault sentence.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

