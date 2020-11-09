Man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for spray-painting graffiti on buildings in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for his role in spray-painting graffiti at several buildings and signs around Queensbury.

Gaven M. Wasson, 19, was one of two men arrested in October 2019 for vandalizing the building and sign at the Queensbury Masonic Temple and Masonic Historical Society on Burke Drive. The vandalism included a swastika, but police said there was no anti-Semitic intent.

Wasson also sprayed-painted on a wall at the Speedway store on Aviation Road and wrote “58 Crip” on the Masonic lodge. The term refers to a street gang but Wasson is not affiliated with the organization, police said.

Wasson stole the spray paint from the Walmart store on Route 9.

He pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief in Warren County Court in March. He was put on probation and ordered to perform community service. He violated the terms of the probation, so the prison sentence was imposed Thursday.