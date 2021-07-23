Man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for robbery

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison on a robbery charge.

Anthony L. Dean, 22, was arrested on May 15 after he and another man took a large amount of money from an acquaintance of Dean’s near the Speedway gas station on Aviation Road in Queensbury.

Dean and the other man fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived. Glens Falls Police officers later located the vehicle at Dean’s residence.

At the time of his arrest, Dean was on probation after serving a 6-month sentence in Warren County Jail for spray-painting graffiti on buildings.

Dean was one of two men arrested for a spree that took place on Oct. 2, 2019, on Burke Drive and Aviation Road in Queensbury.

