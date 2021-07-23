Man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for robbery

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison on a robbery charge.
Anthony L. Dean, 22, was arrested on May 15 after he and another man took a large amount of money from an acquaintance of Dean’s near the Speedway gas station on Aviation Road in Queensbury.
Support Local Journalism
Dean and the other man fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived. Glens Falls Police officers later located the vehicle at Dean’s residence.
At the time of his arrest, Dean was on probation after serving a 6-month sentence in Warren County Jail for spray-painting graffiti on buildings.
Dean was one of two men arrested for a spree that took place on Oct. 2, 2019, on Burke Drive and Aviation Road in Queensbury.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.