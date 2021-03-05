Man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for burglary

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for burglarizing the Taco Bell restaurant on Route 9 in 2019.
Michael T. Mulvey III, 22, was arrested after police said he stole $300 from the restaurant on Upper Glen Street on Aug. 13, 2019.
Police said he formerly worked at the restaurant and had a key to let himself in.
Mulvey also must pay restitution.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
