Man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for burglary
QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for burglarizing the Taco Bell restaurant on Route 9 in 2019.

Michael T. Mulvey III, 22, was arrested after police said he stole $300 from the restaurant on Upper Glen Street on Aug. 13, 2019.

Police said he formerly worked at the restaurant and had a key to let himself in.

Mulvey also must pay restitution.

