Man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for assault, violating protection order

A Glens Falls man was sentenced on Wednesday to 1 to 3 years in prison for violating orders of protection and assaulting a woman.

Brent G. Skoll, 56, was arrested on multiple occasions in the last few months. In one incident in August, he is accused of being in a vehicle with a woman and getting into an argument. He then pulled into a gas station, ordered her to get out of the vehicle and remove her belongings and take her 2-year-old son.

Before she was fully out of the vehicle, Skoll sped off, leaving her partially inside. She was forced to jump from the moving vehicle, court documents showed.

In another incident on Sept. 12, Skoll showed up at a motel where the woman was living and struck her in the face and head several times.

Skoll was facing multiple felony charges including second-degree reckless endangerment, aggravated contempt, criminal contempt, as well as misdemeanors of third-degree assault, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

An order of protection was also issued.