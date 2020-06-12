Man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in home invasion attack

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — A Wilton man who was part of a home invasion assault on another man last December has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison.

Carter Backus, 20, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to burglary for the incident on Dec. 23 in which three men attacked a man at a home on East Avenue. The victim had facial injuries that included a broken tooth.

Authorities said previously that the dispute was over a woman that occurred on the Snapchat social media platform.

Backus had been on parole for a 2017 felony criminal mischief conviction.