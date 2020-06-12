Man sentenced to 1 to 3 years in home invasion attack

QUEENSBURY — A Wilton man who was part of a home invasion assault on another man last December has been sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison.
Carter Backus, 20, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to burglary for the incident on Dec. 23 in which three men attacked a man at a home on East Avenue. The victim had facial injuries that included a broken tooth.
Authorities said previously that the dispute was over a woman that occurred on the Snapchat social media platform.
Backus had been on parole for a 2017 felony criminal mischief conviction.
