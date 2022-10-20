Man sentenced for painting slurs on mobile home

QUEENSBURY — A former Queensbury resident who covered his residence in graffiti to draw attention to racism has been sentenced to probation and must pay restitution.

Richard Lucivero, 39, was arrested in November 2020 after he had spray-painted messages such as “Black Lives Matter,” “N-word lover” and “Racist Park” on the mobile home at 61 Gregwood Circle in Forest Park. He also wrote the F-word and the name of the complex’s manager.

Lucivero was charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief and two misdemeanor counts of making graffiti because he was not the legal owner of the property. It belonged to his mother.

Lucivero is from Long Island, but moved to the area when his mother had to be put into an assisted living facility. She has since died.

Lucivero said previously that he did the vandalism because he and his Black fianceé and biracial children had been subjected to racial slurs. The matter began as a dispute with a neighbor over concerns that his children were not being adequately supervised during a sleepover at her home. That escalated to other neighbors directing slurs their way.

Lucivero said the management company, RHP Properties, wasn’t adequately addressing his complaints about racism. He covered the mobile home in graffiti in early November.

The company said that Lucivero was being disruptive to staff, other residents and the police and it had taken steps to evict him because he was not authorized to be there.

The case worked its way through town court and was transferred to Warren County Court before being resolved on Oct. 14.

Judge Robert Smith placed Lucivero on 5 years of probation and ordered him to pay restitution of $1,980, court documents showed.

When contacted on Thursday, Lucivero said if he had the time and was able to stay in the area, he would have fought the case. He said he had proof that he owned the home.

Lucivero said he does not regret doing the graffiti.

“I just regret all the exposure and the problems with my family and my wife and my kid,” he said.

Lucivero said he has never experienced so much racism in his life.

“That was me expressing that’s what’s being said to my family,” he said. “Imagine how sad and ugly they feel on the inside.”