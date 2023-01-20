Man reindicted for role in Moreau crash that killed retired Glen Falls teacher

MOREAU — A Moreau man accused of fatally striking a retired Glens Falls teacher with his vehicle and fleeing the scene last February has been reindicted after a judge dismissed the original indictment last month.

John F. Lincoln-Lynch, 56, was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting death and a violation of failure to use due care to avoid a pedestrian.

Police said Lincoln-Lynch was driving down Main Street in South Glens Falls on Feb. 27 when he struck 67-year-old Paul Trombley near the intersection of Main and Fifth streets with his Subaru Forester. Trombley had retired in 2013 from the Glens Falls City School District, where he taught business and coached junior varsity baseball varsity wrestling.

Saratoga County Court Judge James Murphy had dismissed the indictment in December after Lincoln-Lynch’s attorney filed a motion saying that information was presented to the grand jury that should not have been.

This included hearsay evidence from Lincoln-Lynch’s stepdaughter, who testified regarding statements she made to the defendant about her conversations with her boyfriend and a tow truck driver the night of the accident.

In addition, Murphy wrote in his decision that the grand jury heard prejudicial testimony from Trombley’s widow about how they met and got married.

Murphy dismissed the indictment, but gave prosecutors the opportunity to present the case to a new grand jury.

The failure to exercise due care charge was added. Lincoln-Lynch was arraigned on the charges.