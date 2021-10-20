Man receives up to 12 years in prison on child sexual abuse, child pornography charges

QUEENSBURY — A former Queensbury man has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography and sexual abuse charges.

Kameron M. Garrison, 20, was arrested in September 2020 after state police said he had sexual contact with two children younger than 11 years old. He also was accused of attempting to delete text messages between him and one of the victims during the investigation.

He was arrested again in February of this year after police found images consistent with child exploitation on his cellphone.

Garrison was also charged with attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor because police said he attempted to text one of the victims in the case to solicit sexual favors.

Garrison also was arrested in June on two felony counts each of using a child under 17 for a sexual performance and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

The cases all originated in Queensbury.

Garrison’s hometown was listed as Queensbury for his initial arrest and then Saratoga Springs for a subsequent one.

Garrison pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Oct. 13 to resolve all three cases. He received a sentence of 4 to 12 years in prison on the count of use of a child in a sexual performance. He was also sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison on the charge of possession of a sexual performance by a child and 10 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision on the first-degree criminal sex act count.

All sentences are to run concurrently.

