LAKE GEORGE — A Queensbury man has been placed on probation for driving while intoxicated and without a license.

Eric Z. Blancas, 38, was arrested on Aug. 20 after state police stopped a Honda Civic traveling on Lakeshore Drive in Lake George for multiple traffic infractions.

The trooper observed signs of impairment by Blancas. He failed roadside sobriety tests and was arrested.

He also refused to be tested to determine his alcohol content and was driving a car without an ignition interlock device, which was required because of a previous DWI offense.

Blancas pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanor DWI and was sentenced to interim probation for one year. He must not be arrested during that time.