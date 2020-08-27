Man receives 5 years of probation, fine for felony DWI conviction

GLENS FALLS — A Hudson Falls man was sentenced to 5 years of probation for driving while intoxicated in April 2019.
Frederick A. Tietz, 47, was stopped by police on Warren Street in Glens Falls for failing to signal. He was intoxicated and had a blood alcohol content of 0.15%. The charge was upgraded to a felony because of his previous convictions.
Judge John Hall also imposed a $1,500 fine at Tietz's July 29 sentencing.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.