 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man receives 5 years of probation, fine for felony DWI conviction
0 comments

Man receives 5 years of probation, fine for felony DWI conviction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A Hudson Falls man was sentenced to 5 years of probation for driving while intoxicated in April 2019.

Frederick A. Tietz, 47, was stopped by police on Warren Street in Glens Falls for failing to signal. He was intoxicated and had a blood alcohol content of 0.15%. The charge was upgraded to a felony because of his previous convictions.

Judge John Hall also imposed a $1,500 fine at Tietz's July 29 sentencing. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News