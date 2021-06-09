 Skip to main content
Man receives 4-year prison sentence for drug sales
FORT EDWARD — A Cambridge man has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for drug sales.

Jeremiah M. Beagle, 33, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on May 27 to felony third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Beagle had sold a narcotic drug to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, court records showed.

This is Beagle’s second felony offense. He was convicted in 2014 in Rensselaer County Court on burglary, criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated charges.

Beagle must also serve two years of post-release supervision.

