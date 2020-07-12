You are the owner of this article.
Man receives 3 years of probation in drugged driving case
LAKE GEORGE — An Orange County man who was arrested last year on a drugged driving charge has been sentenced to 3 years of probation.

Austin R. Kidd, of Walden, was arrested in January 2019 following a traffic stop on Canada Street in Lake George for driving under the influence of drugs. The charge was a felony because he had a previous conviction within the last 10 years.

He also faced charges with violations of speeding, possessing marijuana and driving when his license was restricted.

Kidd pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Thursday to a reduced charge of operating a motor vehicle impaired.

