Man receives 3 to 6 years in prison for stealing Bobcat equipment
BALLSTON SPA — A Delmar man was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison on Wednesday for stealing three vehicles from the Bobcat facility in Gansevoort last year.

Frank Markus, 57, was arrested on April 27, 2020 after state police said he took a 2016 Bobcat track loader, a 2014 GAC flatbed trailer and an rock bucket excavator from the dealership on Route 9.

Markus pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in March to felony third-degree grand larceny.

