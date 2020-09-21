 Skip to main content
Man receives 3 1/2 years in prison for drug sale
QUEENSBURY — A former local man has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for selling drugs in 2017.

Edward J. Chabot, 43, of Clifton Park, was arrested for selling cocaine to an informant or undercover police officer while he worked at the 58 Bar & Grill in September 2017. Chabot was originally from Glens Falls, but he left the area to go to California after he was charged.

Police arrested him in December 2019 after he got off a plane in New Jersey.

Chabot was sentenced on Wednesday in Warren County Court. He must serve three years of supervision following his release.

