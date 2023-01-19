Man receives 2 years in prison for sexually assaulting teenager in Lake Luzerne

LAKE LUZERNE — A Gloversville man was sentenced on Wednesday to 2 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager.

Albert Pelkey, 41, was arrested on May 2 after police received a report of a sexual assault. The incident occurred in a remote wooded location in the town of Lake Luzerne.

Police determined that Pelkey originally met the victim on social media.

Pelkey pleaded guilty to felony counts of first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree criminal sex act.

He also must serve 5 years of post-release supervision.

Pelkey has a lengthy criminal record. In 2018, he was sentenced in Warren County Court to two years in state prison after admitting to giving marijuana to a 16-year-old boy with whom he had a sexual relationship. That was his fourth felony conviction.