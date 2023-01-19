 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man receives 2 years in prison for sexually assaulting teenager in Lake Luzerne

  • 0

LAKE LUZERNE — A Gloversville man was sentenced on Wednesday to 2 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager.

Albert Pelkey, 41, was arrested on May 2 after police received a report of a sexual assault. The incident occurred in a remote wooded location in the town of Lake Luzerne.

Police determined that Pelkey originally met the victim on social media.

Pelkey pleaded guilty to felony counts of first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree criminal sex act.

He also must serve 5 years of post-release supervision.

Pelkey has a lengthy criminal record. In 2018, he was sentenced in Warren County Court to two years in state prison after admitting to giving marijuana to a 16-year-old boy with whom he had a sexual relationship. That was his fourth felony conviction.

Albert Pelkey

Pelkey

 Provided photo
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war taking heavy toll on servicemen: Tens of thousands likely to suffer from PTSD

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News