Man receives 12 1/2 years in prison for fentanyl distribution

FORT EDWARD — A man who authorities believe was distributing lethal quantities of fentanyl throughout the area is set to spend 12 1/2 years in prison.

Kassun Brown was arrested Dec. 11 after police found more than 400 grams of fentanyl. Police also seized a money counter and a kilo-press, which is used to cut and package the drug for resale.

Brown, who has previous residences in Queens and Schenectady, was sentenced Aug. 12 in Washington County Court after previously pleading guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Also arrested in December was Michael Williams, aka “Menace,” who had 40 grams of the drug. Williams, who had previously lived in Hudson Falls, was sentenced in absentia on July 23 to 12 years in prison because he did not show up for his court hearing.

There is a warrant out for his arrest.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said Williams cut off an ankle monitoring device and is believed to have fled the area.

Jordan said previously the two men were moving a significant amount of fentanyl, which is 100 times more potent than heroin.

He said drug dealers lace the fentanyl into other drugs and that could have contributed to the recent string of overdose deaths.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

