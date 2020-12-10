Man receives 10 years of probation in rape case

FORT EDWARD — A Granville man was sentenced to 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to second-degree rape.

Zachariah Rodd, 19, admitted in Washington County Court on Dec 4 to raping a girl who was 13.

Rodd had connected with the victim on the social media app Snapchat. A friend of the victim had given him her contact information. Rodd and the victim met up on at least three occasions between May and August of this year

During the first meeting, the victim told police that Rodd gave her a clear liquid to drink. The two began kissing and removed their clothes. She said “no” to having sex. At that point, she began to feel dizzy and her stomach hurt. She passed out and when she came to, she said Rodd was removing a condom, according to court documents.

The victim said the two met on other occasions. She would tell him she did not want to have sex, and he would take off her clothes and engage in sexual intercourse. She also engaged in oral sex a few times in his car.

The victim said she did not tell anyone about the relationship because she was afraid, court records showed. Her mother contacted police after she discovered the relationship.