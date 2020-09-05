 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty to violating order of protection
BALLSTON SPA — A Rensselaer County man has admitted to violating an order of protection.

Joseph L. Goetz, 49, of Castleton, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to felony aggravated family offense. Goetz was arrested on July 5 for violating an order of protection by driving through the victim’s Moreau neighborhood and sending mail.

Goetz is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

This is not Goetz’s first time he has violated an order of protection. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail in January after a previous incident.

